NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justice Hill hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 36 points — both career highs — and Murray State beat Belmont 82-60 Saturday night.
Tevin Brown added 18 points and KJ Williams 13 for Murray State (14-2, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference).
Ben Sheppard scored 13 points, Nick Muszynski added 12 and Luke Smith 11 for Belmont (13-4, 3-1).
