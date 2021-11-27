JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Calvin Hill rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and Texas State held off a fourth-quarter rally by Arkansas State for a 24-22 victory in a Sun Belt Conference finale on Saturday.
Hill's 6-yard TD run capped a six-play, 83-yard drive midway through the third quarter and gave the Bobcats (4-8, 3-5) a 24-13 lead heading into the final period.
Blake Grupe kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth to pull the Red Wolves (2-10, 1-7) within 24-16. Layne Hatcher connected with Corey Rucker for a 26-yard score to get Arkansas State within two points, but the 2-point try failed. The Red Wolves forced a three-and-out and Hatcher used five plays to get ASU to the Texas State 31-yard line, but Grupe missed a 48-yard field goal on the final play.
Tyler Vitt completed 11 of 25 passes for a 121 yards for Texas State with a 31-yard TD pass to Travis Graham Jr. that gave the Bobcats a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
Hatcher connected on 25 of 37 passes for 277 yards and two TDs for Arkansas State.
