STEVENSON, Skamania County — A hiker from Germany died after he was hit by a falling tree on the Pacific Crest Trail.
The Skamania County Sheriff's office said Thursday it received a cellphone call at about 4 p.m. Tuesday from a group of hikers on the PCT northwest of Trout Lake, in Klickitat County.
The group said one member was injured.
While a search and rescue team was en route, they received another call saying the patient's condition was deteriorating.
They reached the hiker, identified as 28-year-old Finn Bastian of Preetz, Germany. He was taken to the trailhead and given CPR but he couldn't be revived, and died.
His hiking partners said they had reached a wooden bridge and while crossing, the tree fell, striking Bastian.
Officials said the tree was rotted at the base.