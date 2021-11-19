Highway 520 will be closed over Lake Washington starting at 9 p.m. Friday , the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
Crews will demolish the former westbound offramp from Highway 520 to Lake Washington Boulevard, also known as the 24th Avenue Overpass. WSDOT also warned that the work will generate "significant noise from concrete demolition," saying nearby residents will hear noise.
From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the following roads and ramps will be closed:
- The east and westbound on-ramps from Montlake Boulevard to Highway 520
- The Lake Washington Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound Highway 520
- The Highway 520 westbound off-ramps to Lake Washington Boulevard and Montlake Boulevard.
From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the following roads and ramps will be closed:
- Eastbound Highway 520 between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill
- Westbound Highway 520 between 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and Interstate 5 in Seattle, including the westbound on-ramp at 84th Avenue.
- The Montlake Bridge between East Shelby Street and Northeast Pacific Street
- Lake Washington Boulevard between Montlake Boulevard and East Foster Island Road
The sidewalks of the Montlake Bridge will also be closed. A shuttle will be available for bicyclists and pedestrians.
