Westbound Highway 18 in Auburn fully reopened Thursday afternoon after fallen trees had blocked lanes near West Valley Highway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Drivers were asked to take alternate routes during the nearly hourlong closure as crews worked to clear the road.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., WSDOT said all lanes were reopened.
