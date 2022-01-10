Both directions of Highway 18 are closed between Interstate 90 and the Issaquah-Hobart Road exit after a serious injury collision, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup, Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter. A photo he tweeted showed a white pickup with the top sheared off.
There is no immediate estimate for when the highway will reopen.
