CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower had 20 points as Winthrop beat Gardner-Webb 76-67 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference Tourney on Saturday.
D.J. Burns Jr. had 14 points for Winthrop (23-8). Patrick Good added 10 points. Kelton Talford had 12 rebounds.
D'Maurian Williams had 22 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (18-13). Jordan Sears added 16 points. Lance Terry had 11 points.
___
___
