ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower sank a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to play, Patrick Good had 20 points and Winthrop made up a 15-point deficit to beat Mercer 88-85 in overtime on Saturday.
Hightower had 17 points for Winthrop (2-0). D.J. Burns Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds. Russell Jones Jr. had 15 points.
Felipe Haase scored a career-high 41 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (0-2). Neftali Alvarez scored a career-high 28 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. James Glisson III had eight rebounds.
