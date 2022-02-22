SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins had 11 points — including the go-ahead free throw with 7 seconds left — off the bench to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 61-60 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday night, snapping the Roadrunners' nine-game losing streak.
Higgins hit a jumper to make it 60-all with 23 seconds left and, after a Cal Poly turnover, was fouled and made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line and his steal just prior to the buzzer sealed it.
Justin Edler-Davis had eight rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (7-15, 2-11 Big West Conference).
Trevon Taylor had 14 points for the Mustangs (5-19, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Alimamy Koroma added 10 points. Brantly Stevenson had eight rebounds.
CSUB also defeated Cal Poly 73-60 on Jan. 18.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.