BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kaleb Higgins had 11 points as Cal State Bakersfield topped Boise State 46-39 on Friday night.
Devonaire Doutrive had 15 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (3-3). Mladen Armus added nine rebounds.
Marcus Shaver Jr., who was second on the Broncos in scoring heading into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
