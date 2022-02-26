STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks had 22 points as Tarleton State defeated Lamar 57-49 on Saturday night.
Hicks shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.
Tahj Small had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tarleton State (14-15, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference).
Montre Gipson, whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Texans, was held to 7 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Brock McClure had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-25, 0-14), who have now lost 18 games in a row. C.J. Roberts added 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Valentin Catt had three assists.
The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Jan. 26.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.