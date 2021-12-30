ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Freddy Hicks had a career-high 27 points as Tarleton State snapped its seven-game road losing streak, defeating Dixie State 83-69 on Thursday night.
It was the first Western Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Javontae Hopkins had 18 points for Tarleton State (6-8, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Noah McDavid added 17 points. Montre Gipson had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Cameron Gooden had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (7-7, 0-1). Hunter Schofield added 14 points. Dancell Leter had 13 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
