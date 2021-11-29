NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Berry Global Group Inc., up $5.14 to $71.61.
Shareholder Ancora Advisors reportedly want the packing company’s board to consider strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $1.43 to $25.30.
The car rental company announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.
Lee Enterprises Inc., up $1.01 to $25.35.
The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch took measures against hostile takeovers while it considers an offer from Alden Global Capital.
ConocoPhillips, up 67 cents to $72.15.
Energy prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down $2.02 to $44.39.
The fitness equipment company is reportedly involved in a legal dispute with apparel maker Lululemon.
Walmart Inc., down $2.27 to $142.63.
Retailers reportedly faced a drop in shopping traffic on Black Friday.
Caterpillar Inc., down $2.81 to $195.92.
Industrial companies slipped over concerns that a COVID-19 variant could crimp economic growth.
Twitter Inc., down $1.29 to $45.78.
Co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the social media company’s CEO.
