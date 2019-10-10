Washington Huskies coach Chris Petersen met with the local media one last time before heading down to Arizona for Saturday night's game against the Wildcats.
Here’s a transcript of the interview.
(On if he's pleased with the way the team responded this week) "Yeah, they practiced hard. It was good. Just got off the field and those guys did a nice job. On this day we kind of spend some extra time with the young guys and kind of run our stuff. It's always a good time to be out there with those guys."
(On Richard Newton) "He's still...there's no surgery or anything like that at this point, so just rehabbing."
(On if he's out a few weeks) "Probably week to week."
(On the emotion and energy being down last Saturday night) "I don't agree with that. I think the kids played hard. We just didn't execute well enough. These guys care. They play with emotion, they play with passion. We just didn't execute well enough. That's where we go, we go back to the drawing board and gotta make a few plays here and there and scheme 'em a little different. But the guys played hard."
(On spending extra times with fundamentals this week) "We always spend an ample amount of time on that. Sometimes that's like the smelling salts, like waking you up. Myles Bryant comes up and he fits a guy really well and the guy drops his pad level, and it's hard to wrap up sometimes. We go back to it and he can visualize that type of tackle when he's wrapping up. Those are some of the things that kind of wake you up a little bit. But we're always spending time on the fundamentals for sure."
(On defining offense) "You'd like to think we can run the ball a little bit. We've got to get the pass game going a little bit more."
(On possible changes in the run game without Newton) "No. Not at all. We've got three running backs, and we roll."
(On recreating Khalil Tate in practice) "That's a hard one. But we did our best out there. I think we gave our defense a good look, but that's always a hard thing to simulate that, and that kind of game speed."
(On recruiting former UW star Jake Locker to run practice reps) "Yeah, that would been a good plan. I wonder if he would have come down here for a few reps?"
(On if that's possible) "That rule has been changed, you can't do that. So I think Jake Locker's out too."
(On Arizona's run game) "That spread offense where they spread you out, there's creases and they're really good runners. They've got three or four guys, and JJ Taylor is exceptional. He's a different-type back that you don't see a lot in terms of one cut and away he goes."
(On defending the run or the pass) "It doesn't matter if you're playing Hawaii or Washington State, it always starts with the run. You've got to be able to stop the run, and then you go from there. Because if they're doing both really well, you have no chance. So you try and stop the run, you're going to mix up things and then you're going to have to make plays on the ball and you're going to have to tackle well."
(On Arizona's running backs) "Like I say, you're defending scheme. You've got to go back to what you guys were talking about, the fundamental football of being able to tackle. That's the hard thing in that scheme, because a lot of times you get people there, but they are good players and they can make a guy miss. And then all of a sudden it's a big play. They'll get guys there, and that's part of the beauty of their scheme, is creating space and letting their athletes go."
(On UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and how much he leans on Petersen for advice) "We're all in this together, and there's a lot of people that help game-plan this thing. That's where all your decisions are made and you go off tape, and if something has changed, that's when you've got to adjust and adapt. Now if they're playing you different than you think, you go from there. But we're always trying to help each other during the game, both sides of the ball, all three. One guy has to call it, and then when the series is over you kind of reassess at halftime and those things and try and make some adjustments."
(On Bush Hamdan behind the scenes) "I would love for you guys to sit in a meeting. But you're not going to."
(Can we?) "No. Because if you see the detail and the football knowledge, I mean, we just got to execute. Now that's on us as coaches to get that message across and then go out and replicate it. But unbelievable energy. Worker. Knows the game. All of those types of things. I think you guys think you got all the answers here and that's your job to sit there and second-guess. When we score 13 points, that's what you're going to do. And we get that. But we'll keep grinding and we'll keep improving."
(On Aaron Fuller and the drop passes being a wake-up call) "It's exactly right. The guy is pretty sure-handed or whatever it is and the guy doesn't perform, I think if you're a competitor, it kind of wakes you up and snaps you back to OK, I got to get a little more focused and finish the play. You know what happens sometimes is guys are pressing. They're trying to make a play. It's not like they're casual. It's not like they haven't been trying to make a play. That's what drop balls are. Guys are trying to run before they catch it. And so, that's when you got to take a step back and all of our little coaching terms of eyes on the cross-hairs and all of those types of things, you just got to get programmed into them."
(On Chico McClatcher) "I'd like to get Chico involved more. I really would. I think Chico has been working his tail off. Chico has a great attitude. I'd like to get him involved more."
(On preparing for high temperatures at Arizona) "A little bit. We were inside a couple of days. It was a lot different right there. It's going to be a nice night of football. All of our recovery methods, hydrate, it's all built into doing this. It's not like we're going down there and playing at 1 o'clock in the afternoon and those types of things so I think we'll be alright."
(On if he'd rather play at night at Arizona) "It depends what time of year. Probably this time of year, later is better for us."
(On Arizona's defense) "If you look at the points, you take out the first game where they go and play Hawaii and then you watch them improve, that's what I think you pay attention to is points and those types of things. That's what we got to do. That's what this game is all about is points. If you look at the improvement there. A lot of defense. We know Marcel (Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates) pretty well. You know, he does a good job. The last time we were down there, we had a really good team and they played us super, super tough so we know what's coming."
(On how much Yates' schemes have changed) "I think he has lot of schemes. I think that's the issue with those guys. There's a lot on tape there and then they pare it down for the game so you got to be ready for what their strategy is."
(On Arizona getting its defensive playmakers more involved) "I don't know their roster like they know it. I see whose on tape. I think it's similar to anybody, if you're stronger at DB and you can get those guys on field more or if you're stronger at linebacker. I think they're mixing some of their DBs and linebackers, those combinations. They're playing more D-linemen to keep guys fresh. I think that's what a lot of teams would want to do if you have the depth to do that."
(On hard on RB group to not have one guy consistently get 15-20 carries) "I don't think so. I think all of those guys have done a nice job. I don't see a problem there at all. Do you?
(No.) "Then why did you ask that question. (Smiling)"
(Because sometimes it's an issue for some players) "I think if we thought it was an issue, we'd probably change it. It's been working good, that luxury of having four pretty good guys in the mix. Now one is down for a little bit so we got three other guys, and we roll."
(On Hunter Bryant) "The same thing. We'll find out in a couple of days. But like I said, the guys have practiced hard. I mean, with these guys that's not an issue. And that's what you like to go out there. I thought they practiced hard."
(On Bryant doing too much) "I think that's what it's always going to be. What else is it? Is your preparation not right? Are you not really into this game? That's never the case with these guys. We have never seen that. And so they're trying to make plays. They really, really are and sometimes I think it goes to a little bit of not finishing. It's 'I got to make this play.' And we don't quite finish. So maybe that's the thing that can kind of wake you up. It's pretty easy in practice to make those plays when it's not the exact same urgency and must make a play at that time."