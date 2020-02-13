Seattle's Ken Jennings proved himself to be the Greatest of All Time "Jeopardy!" player during a multi-night battle among the game show's titans earlier this year. Now he's holding a victory party — which you can attend.
On Saturday, Feb. 29 at Town Hall Seattle, Jennings will be onstage, giving start/stop video commentary on the last 30 minutes of the tournament. He'll be in conversation with Maria Semple, author of the bestselling "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" and singer/songwriter John Roderick of The Long Winters. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.
The event is a benefit for Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle. Ticket prices range from free (for youths 22 and under) to $50. More info: townhallseattle.org.