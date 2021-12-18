The NHL went back to enhanced protocols on Saturday through Jan. 7 after more than 100 players have tested into protocols in the past week, causing five teams to postpone their schedules and two to postpone games this weekend.
Here's a complete list of NHL players currently in COVID-19 protocols.
