LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job.
Ruggs didn't appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is convicted.
He is accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada when his sports car slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle early Nov. 2.
Tintor's funeral is scheduled Thursday. Ruggs is being held on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds.
Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, cited state privacy law and convinced a judge to at least temporarily block access to Ruggs’ medical records.
Chesnoff said state law supersedes federal health records privacy requirements.
Attorney Peter Christiansen obtained the same temporary block on behalf of Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. She was with Ruggs and was also injured in the crash.
The judge set a Dec. 8 hearing to decide if their medical records must be turned over to police and prosecutors.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.