HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Henderson had a career-high 25 points as Canisius narrowly defeated Quinnipiac 72-67 on Sunday.
Armon Harried had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Canisius (9-20, 5-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jacco Fritz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Xzavier Long had seven rebounds.
Quinnipiac scored 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Matt Balanc had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (12-14, 7-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Jacob Rigoni added 15 points. Dezi Jones had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 79-67 on Jan. 11.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
