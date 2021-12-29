KENT, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Henderson had 18 points as Central Michigan broke its eight-game losing streak, edging past Kent State 72-69 on Wednesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
Ralph Bissainthe had 12 points and nine rebounds for Central Michigan (2-10). Brian Taylor added 10 rebounds and Kevin Miller had seven assists.
Sincere Carry scored a season-high 22 points for the Golden Flashes (5-6). Malique Jacobs added 13 points and six assists.
