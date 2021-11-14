DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — ShanQuan Hemphill registered 14 points as Drake easily beat South Dakota 99-50 on Sunday.
Roman Penn and Tremell Murphy each had 13 points for Drake (2-0), with Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and eight rebounds. Eleven of 12 Bulldogs scored at least five points in the win as Drake shot 54% (32 of 59).
Xavier Fuller had 11 points for the Coyotes (1-1). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points. South Dakota was held o 31% shooting, making 15 of 49.
Drake is 32-0 when scoring 80 points or more for coach Darian DeVries.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
