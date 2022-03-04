King County’s repeal of the bike-helmet mandate is a disgusting example of political correctness gone wrong. Instead of addressing the real issue — unequal enforcement of a law that saves lives — the Board of Health repealed the law.
Again and again, clueless politicians are sacrificing everyone’s safety because they refuse to address underlying problems — whether Sound Transit fare enforcement or bail or encampments or shoplifters.
There’s a reason why good Democratic voters are supporting tough-on-crime mayors like New York’s Eric Adams; recalls of San Francisco school boards; and Seattle city attorneys who promise to prosecute misdemeanors.
Shame on the King County Board of Health for encouraging head injuries by repealing the helmet law.
Don Glickstein, Seattle
