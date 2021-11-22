ROME (AP) — Hellas Verona extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 2-1 win over visiting Empoli in Serie A on Monday.
Adrien Tameze scored the winner for Verona in added time following an exchange with Antonin Barak.
Barak had put Verona ahead shortly after the break with a header then Simone Romagnoli equalized for Empoli with a deflection.
Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goal.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.