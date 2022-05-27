SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Widespread flooding in the South American country of Suriname has isolated communities, devastated crops and shuttered schools and businesses, according to authorities.
Heavy rains in recent days battered the country’s interior and southern regions, where farms and electrical and water purification infrastructures are under water, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said late Thursday.
The agency said Suriname’s southern region is only accessible by aircraft or boat for now, and that further flooding is possible given ongoing intense rainfall. It added that concerns are growing over the lack of food and potable water, as well as the presence of sewage and a growing number of mosquitos that could lead to an outbreak in illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.