MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro's strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
It was the second consecutive game that Herro — the NBA's sixth man of the year this season — has needed to miss because of the injury.
Herro has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.
The Celtics got defensive player of the year Marcus Smart back for Game 5. Smart missed Game 4 because of a sprained right ankle.
The Heat and Celtics were tied 2-2 entering the game Wednesday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.