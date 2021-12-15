Black women are dying to give birth, and we aren’t talking about it enough.
The United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality compared to similarly developed countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are more than three times as likely to experience maternal mortality than white women in the U.S. The causes are mostly preventable and have been linked to access to quality health care, lack of health insurance and implicit bias in the medical field.
While the importance of medical professionals cannot be overstated, it is imperative to acknowledge that they are human and are not immune to implicit bias. When a pregnant woman who is Black says they are experiencing implicit bias when they visit their physician, believe them. Sufficient quantitative evidence already exists to support their claim.
Lareesa Blakely, Federal Way
