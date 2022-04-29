Re: “Medicare Advantage plans often deny needed care, federal report finds” [April 27, Nation & World]:
The article fails to mention that the basic reason for inappropriate denials of service by private insurers is the profit motive.
Human services are best delivered by not-for-profit organizations dedicated to service rather than to stockholders or bottom-line watchers. Making health care providers jump through hoops with their patients often works to make the words “I give up” sound like the ring of a cash register.
This will not change as long as we continue to have fee-for-service health care.
Frank Mitchell, M.D., Seattle (retired)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.