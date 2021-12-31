NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are showing serious signs of healing up after using an NFL-high 88 players this season.
For the first time in weeks, the Titans did not declare any player out Friday ahead of Sunday's game against Miami (8-7). They also activated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“Is that the first time?” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of not declaring any player out. “It is better than rattling off seven names.”
Tennessee (10-5) will have left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Rodger Saffold back after short stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and them missing last week's win over the 49ers. Lewan was declared out with a back issue, while Saffold went on the COVID list the day before.
Linebacker David Long, who missed the last six games with an injured hamstring, practiced all week and is available.
The Titans have only two players listed as questionable on an injury report with only nine players listed. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison did not practice Friday with a knee issue and outside linebacker Derick Roberson missed Friday's practice with an illness.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who did not practice Thursday with a calf issue, practiced fully Friday.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.