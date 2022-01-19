SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Police are investigating vandalism at a Russian cemetery in Alaska.
Police in Sitka are investigating vandalism at the Russian Cemetery.
About 20 headstones were knocked over or damaged at Russian Cemetery in Sitka, and Russian Orthodox crosses were broken and left the ground, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported.
Police were informed of the vandalism Friday by the cemetery’s caretaker, Bob Sam, who had last checked the cemetery a week before.
Wooden crosses were destroyed, numerous cement headstones were pushed off their bases, statues on top of headstones were toppled and glass vases were broken, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.