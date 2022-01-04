With hazardous road conditions continuing Tuesday, some school districts around the Puget Sound region have announced school closures and delays.
Many school districts announced a two-hour delayed start, including Bellevue, Bremerton, Edmonds, Franklin Pierce, Issaquah, Northshore, Kent, Lake Washington, Mukilteo and Snohomish.
School districts that closed Tuesday, citing bad road conditions, include Monroe and Olympia.
School was reopening on schedule Tuesday morning in Seattle, after the district canceled classes Monday and offered rapid coronavirus testing to staff and students.
