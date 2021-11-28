ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss at least two weeks after tests Sunday confirmed he sprained his right ankle against the New York Knicks.
Bogdanovic had to be helped off the floor midway through the second period of Saturday night's 99-90 loss to New York. He did not return.
The Hawks said Sunday an MRI confirmed the sprain and Bogdanovic's status will be updated in about two weeks.
Forward Cam Reddish also left the game against the Knicks in the second quarter after aggravating an injury to his left wrist.
The Hawks have not ruled Reddish out for Wednesday's game at Indiana. The team says Reddish's status will be determined by how he responds to treatment.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.