WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Hawkins had a season-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as Creighton beat Georgetown 80-66 on Saturday.
Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 22 points and had 15 rebounds for Creighton (15-8, 7-5 Big East Conference). Trey Alexander added six assists. Ryan Nembhard and Hawkins had seven assists.
Creighton posted a season-high 26 assists.
Kaiden Rice had 16 points for the Hoyas (6-17, 0-12), whose losing streak reached 13 games. Donald Carey added 16 points and seven rebounds. Aminu Mohammed had 11 points.
