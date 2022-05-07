LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spyros Chakas had 14 kills and 16 1/2 points and Hawaii swept Long Beach State 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 on Saturday night to win its second straight NCAA men's volleyball title.
Hawaii (27-5), which also swept BYU last year in the final, hit at least .400 in each set.
Alex Nikolov had 20 kills. Spencer Oliver added 11 kills for Long Beach State.
LBSU (21-6) — which beat the Rainbow Warriors in four games to win its second straight championship in 2019 — hit .304 overall after hitting .355 in the first set.
Jakob Thelle had 31 assists and Dimitrios Mouchlias added 11 kills for Hawaii.
