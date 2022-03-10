HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Junior Madut hit a go-ahead layup and two late free throws, finishing with 17 points, to help send Hawaii get past UC Riverside 68-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Thursday night.
Jerome Desrosiers pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds and he added a basket between Madut's final four points for the third-seeded Rainbow Warriors (17-10). Madut had eight rebounds. Amoro Lado scored 12 and Bernardo Da Silva had nine rebounds and four blocks.
Zyon Pullin had 23 points to pace the sixth-seeded Highlanders (16-12). Flynn Cameron added 17 points and Dominick Pickett scored 13.
Hawaii advances to play No. 2 seed Cal State Fullerton in the semifinals on Friday.
