STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Harrison Ingram scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and senior Jaidan Delaire came off the bench to score 19 and spark Stanford to a 76-62 victory over San Jose State in nonconference play Monday night.
Omari Moore finished with 23 points for San Jose State (1-1), helping the Spartans take a 38-29 lead into halftime. The Cardinal (2-1) chipped away in the second half until Delaire hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-48 and followed with a dunk for the lead with 12:35 left to play. Maxime Raynaud blocked a Moore layup, grabbed the rebound and Ingram hit a 3 for a 53-49 Cardinal lead with 11:48 remaining. Stanford never trailed after Delaire's dunk. Raynaud finished with 11 points and six boards. Ingram added six assists.
Sophomore Tibet Gorener came off the bench to score 14 for the Spartans. Shon Robinson pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds. Ibrahima Diallo failed to score but grabbed nine boards.
Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. Stanford made just 12 of 25 (48%), while San Jose State hit 14 of 25 (56%).
