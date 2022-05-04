CINCINNATI (AP) — Calvin Harris and Luciano Acosta each scored, and Cincinnati beat 10-man Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night for its second win in the series in four days.
Harris scored in the second minute by redirecting a cross from Brandon Vazquez on a breakaway. Acosta scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.
Cincinnati (4-5-1) has won four of its last eight games. Toronto (3-5-2) is winless in its last 13 road games dating to last season.
Cincinnati plays at Minnesota on Saturday. Toronto visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
