ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kingsley Ifedi threw two touchdown passes and Devin Harrell's interception return for a touchdown helped seal North Carolina A&T's 27-17 victory over South Carolina State in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Ifedi threw a touchdown pass to Taymon Cooke that pulled North Carolina A&T (5-5) to 17-13 midway through the third quarter. Jah-Maine Martin broke loose for a 33-yard score about five minutes later and the Aggies led 20-17.
Harrell picked off a Quincy Hall pass and ran 10 yards into the end zone with 1:49 remaining.
Ifedi was 8-of-18 passing for 125 yards. He also threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nick Dobson in the first quarter. Martin finished with 16 carries for 85 yards.
Kendrel Flowers ran the ball 15 times for 160 yards that included a 51-yard touchdown run for South Carolina State (5-5), which ended a four-game winning streak.
Jamre Benjamin returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 17-7 lead.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.