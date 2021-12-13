NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $40.14 to $90.08.
Pfizer is buying the drug developer for $6.7 billion.
Harley-Davidson Inc., up $1.73 to $38.54.
The motorcycle maker will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.69 to $59.05.
The drug developer raised its quarterly dividend and added $15 billion to its buyback program.
IGM Biosciences Inc., down $20.59 to $29.25.
Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company's update on a potential cancer treatment.
Capital One Financial Corp., down $4.37 to $146.04.
Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Carnival Corp., down 94 cents to $18.34.
Cruise lines and travel-related stocks fell over concerns about the newest coronavirus variant's potential impact on the industry.
Eli Lilly and Co., up $4.39 to $248.53.
The drug developer is collaborating with Foghorn Therapeutics for potential cancer treatments.
Baxter International Inc., up $2.34 to $83.20.
The medical technology company completed its buyout of Hillrom.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.