At a moment in our history when the rural/urban divide seems more fraught than ever, it is good to remember we are all in this together.
Our city Thanksgiving tables would look sadly sparse if not for the vegetables, fruits and meats that come from the farms and ranches in our region. It is not a one-way street, of course. Folks out in the country benefit from the tax dollars that are shifted from prosperous metropolitan enclaves to rural areas that are short on financial resources. And farmers rely on city dwellers as their reliable customers.
But that is the point. The urban/rural interplay is a symbiotic relationship that serves everyone. Politics should not cloud the simple fact that we need each other. What unites us is far more important than the petty passions that pull us apart. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!
