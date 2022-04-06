KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A hand grenade was thrown into Kabul's largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan police spokesman said.
The reason for the attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque in the middle of Kabul’s old city was unclear.
One suspect is in Taliban custody, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
No one has claimed responsibility but it was the second grenade attack in less than a week. At the weekend a grenade was thrown into the middle of a market occupied by money changers, killing one person and wounding 59 others.
Taliban officials blamed the attack on thieves trying to rob the lucrative market.
