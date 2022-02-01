LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton and Donovan Williams scored 17 points apiece as UNLV defeated Nevada 69-58 on Tuesday night.
Jordan McCabe added 16 points and Michael Nuga 10 for UNLV (13-9, 5-4 Mountain West Conference).
Kenan Blackshear had 17 points and six rebounds,D esmond Cambridge Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Will Baker scored 12 for the Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5).
Nevada scored a season-low 26 points before halftime.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.