RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 27 points as UNLV topped Nevada 62-54 on Tuesday night.
Royce Hamm Jr. added five points and 12 rebounds for UNLV (17-11, 9-6 Mountain West Conference).
Grant Sherfield had 19 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9). Warren Washington added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Runnin' Rebels also defeated Nevada 69-58 on Feb. 1.
