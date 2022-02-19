LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 20 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV routed Colorado State 72-51 on Saturday.
Michael Nuga had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (16-11, 8-6 Mountain West Conference), who have won four straight at home. Royce Hamm Jr. added 12 rebounds.
Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for the Rams (21-4, 11-4), who saw a five-game win streak end. David Roddy added 11 points, while John Tonje scored 10.
The Runnin' Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. UNLV defeated Colorado State 88-74 on Jan. 28.
