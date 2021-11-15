LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points as UNLV held off North Dakota State 64-62 in nonconference play on Monday night.
Donovan Williams had 15 points off the bench for the Rebels (3-0). Jordan McCabe added 13 points, while Royce Hamm Jr. snagged 17 rebounds.
Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bison (2-1). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points.
Grant Nelson, the Bison's second leading scorer heading into the contest at 15.0 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).
