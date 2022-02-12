SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jairus Hamilton posted 18 points and seven rebounds and Josh Anderson had 18 points and six rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated UTSA 71-65 on Saturday.
Camron Justice had 12 points for the Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-6 Conference USA), who won their fourth straight game. Dayvion McKnight added 10 points and six assists.
Jacob Germany tied a career high with 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-18, 1-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Erik Czumbel added 14 points. Darius McNeill had six assists.
