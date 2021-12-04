NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall had 28 points and 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin rolled past Wiley 100-76 on Saturday.
Hall made 13 of 17 shots. He added five blocks.
Roti Ware had 14 points for Stephen F. Austin (7-2). Gavin Kensmil added 12 points. David Kachelries had 10 points and eight assists. Niegel Hawkins scored 10 points.
Demarius Houston had 12 points for the Wildcats. Timothy Holland added 12 points and seven rebounds.
