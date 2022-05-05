CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, will host the world junior hockey championship in December and January, a tournament originally set for Russia.
Hockey Canada announced the decision Thursday to play a second championship in Canada in four months. Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation removed the tournament from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.
The Halifax and Moncton event is set for Dec. 26- Jan. 5. Last season's tournament, called off in December in Edmonton and Red Deer because of COVID-19, will be played Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.