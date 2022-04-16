American forward Haji Wright scored his third goal in two games, helping Antalyaspor to a 3-1 victory at Alanyspor on Saturday in the Turkish league.
Wright scored the game's first goal in the 17th minute with a left-footed shot from inside the 6-yard box after a corner kick was directed in front.
A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright has 10 goals in 27 league matches this season while on loan to Antalyaspor.
After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.
