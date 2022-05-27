SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s airport authority Infraero said Friday it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro. Instead of advertisements and flight information, travelers were shown pornographic movies.
Video clips on social media showed travelers in the Santos Dumont airport laughing at the displays, hiding them from their kids or just stunned.
The airport authority’s statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.
“We stress that the content shown in our media screens is a responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights,” said Infraero. It said its partners use their own systems of publication, which have no connection with Infraero’s flight information system.
Infraero said it turned off the screens that had been hacked.
