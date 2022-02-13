GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Felipe Haase had 28 points as Mercer defeated UNC Greensboro 73-64 on Sunday.
Shannon Grant had 12 points for Mercer (14-13, 7-7 Southern Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Kamar Robertson added 11 points. Jalen Johnson had six rebounds.
Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for the Spartans (15-11, 7-7). Mohammed Abdulsalam added 11 points. Bas Leyte had seven rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Mercer defeated UNC Greensboro 58-49 on Jan. 15.
