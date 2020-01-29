I was raised in a home with guns, but they were for hunting. We didn’t need assault-type weapons in order to shoot a deer. The folks today who quote the Second Amendment always leave out the reason for having weapons. It states that it’s in order to maintain a well-armed militia. I wonder how many of these folks actually belong to a militia. My guess would be none.
We all know that the government should never have allowed military-style weapons to be sold to the public. When I grew up, we didn’t have those, and there were no mass shootings taking place and few homeowners ever had to protect themselves from armed robbers. Why can’t we stop the insanity?
I used to enjoy shooting at a gun club, but no more.
Pete Bellomo, Bellevue